WhatsApp gets Instant Video Messages

WhatsApp has announced a new feature for its popular messaging platform, Instant Video Messages and you can now record a quick video and easily share it with your friends over WhatsApp.

The new Instant Video Messages feature from WhatsApp lets you record a short video of up to 60 seconds and then share the video with your contacts on WhatsApp, you can see more information below.

Video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds. We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it’s wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news.

Sending a video message is as simple as sending a voice message. Just tap to switch to video mode, and hold to record the video. You can also swipe up to lock and record the video hands-free. Videos will play automatically on mute when opened in a chat, and tapping on the video will start the sound. Video messages are protected with end-to-end encryption to keep your messages secure.

You can find out more details about the new WhatsApp Instant Video Messages feature over at the WhatsApp website at the link below, this feature is coming to the app over the next few weeks.

Source WhatsApp



