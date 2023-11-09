WhatsApp gets improved security for calls

WhatsApp has announced that it is adding in some n ew improved security features for calls on its platform, you can now hide your IP address during calls with the new Protect IP Address in Calls feature.

There is now also a new Silence Unknow Callers feature that lets you stop unknown calls on your device, this is a useful feature that can help cut down on scam and spam calls on WhatsApp.

Privacy and security are at the core of WhatsApp. In addition to protecting personal messages with end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp empowers users to control their own privacy settings: from what you share, how you show up online, or who can reach out to you or add you to groups.

Across the software industry, calling products are an attractive vector for cyber attacks. Popular software projects in this space, such as WebRTC and PJSIP, have documented numerous vulnerabilities. Because of the complexity and large number of protocols involved, attackers have many opportunities to find a bug to exploit. Furthermore, calling software often automatically processes incoming packets from callers to optimize call setup and improve performance. This means calling vulnerabilities can often lead to “zero-click” attacks; the victim may not need to even accept the call for the attack to succeed.

You can find out more information about all of these new security features for WhatsApp over at the company’s website at the link below, these features are optional and can be turned on and off on your device.

Source WhatsApp



