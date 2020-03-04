WhatsApp gets Dark Mode on the iPhone and Android

WhatsApp has announced that they will be adding Dark Mode to their popular messaging app on the iPhone and Android.

The new Dark Mode will be available on the iPhone if your are running iOS 13 and above and on android devices running Android 10 and above.

We are very excited to update WhatsApp with the most requested feature from our users everywhere – dark mode.

Dark mode for WhatsApp offers a fresh look on a familiar experience. It’s designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments. And we hope it helps prevent those awkward moments where your phone lights up the room.

The company has said that the update will be rolled out to all devices worldwide within the next few days, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source WhatsApp

