WhatsApp adds Message Reactions and more

WhatsApp has announced that it is adding Message Reactions to its popular messaging app, the company also announced some 0ther new features.

As well as adding Message Reactions, they also added the ability to share files up to 2GB in size, plus now can now add up to 512 people to a group.

There is now also the ability for larger voice calls with up to 32 people at once and the ability form Group admins to delete messages from everyone’s chats with Admin Delete.

We’re excited to share that emoji reactions are now available on the latest version of the app. Reactions are fun, fast, and they reduce overload in groups too. We’ll continue improving them by adding an even broader range of expressions in the future.

In addition, you can now send files within WhatsApp up to 2GB in size at a time, protected by end-to-end encryption. This is an increase from the previous limit of 100MB and we think will be helpful for collaboration among small businesses and school groups. We recommend using WiFi for larger files and we’ll display a counter while uploading or downloading to let you know how long your transfer will take.

You can find out more details about the new features coming to WhatsApp, including the Message Reactions and more at the link below.

Source WhatsApp

Image Credit: Dimitri Karastelev

