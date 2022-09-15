What’s new in watchOS 9.1 beta 1 (Video)

As well as the release of watchOS 9, this week Apple has also released a new beta, watchOS 9.1 beta 1 for the Apple Watch.

Now we get to find out what will be coming to the Apple Watch when the new watchOS 9.1 software update is released. The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at the new beta and its new features.

As we can see from the video there are some new features in this new beta release, although the majority of the new features were released along with watchOS 9.

This included some more features for the Fitness app and also improvements to existing Fitness programs on the Apple Watch.

There are a bunch of new watches faces on the Apple Watch with the watchOS 9 software update, plus some other new features.

Sleep Tracking on the Apple Watch has had a major update, this now comes with the ability to track Core, Deep, and REM Sleep. Previously if you wanted to track these sleep patterns you needed a third-party app.

As this is only the first beta in the series, it will be a while before Apple releases their new watchOS 9.1 software update, this could possibly happen sometime next month. The new beta of watchOS 9.1 is now available to download directly from Apple’s developer website.

