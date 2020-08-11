Whats new in watchOS 7 public beta 1

Apple just released their watchOS 7 public beta 1 software for the Apple Watch, the software is now available to members of Apple’s Public Beta Testing program.

Now we get to find out what new features are included in the first public beta of watchOS 7 in a new video from Zollotech. It also comes with details on how to install this new beta on your device.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features and changes headed to the Apple Watch with this new update. As this is a beta it still has a range of bugs and issues, which should be fixed by the time the final version lands.

We are expecting the watchOS 7 software update to be released some time in September or October along with iOS 14.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

