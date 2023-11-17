What’s new in watchOS 10.2 beta 3 (Video)

Apple recently released watchOS 10.2 beta 3 for the Apple Watch, they also released a range of other new betas, these included macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 3 for the Mac, iPadOS 17.2 beta 3 for the iPad, and iOS 17.2 beta 3 for the iPhone.

We have already seen a video of iOS 17..2 beta 3 in action and now we have another new video, this one is from Zollotech and it gives us a look at what is new in the new watchOS 10.2 beta 3, let’s find out more details about it.

As we can see from the video, there are a number of new features coming to the Apple Watch with this update, including iMessage – Contact Key Verification. This feature is designed to enhance security by verifying the identity of contacts, adding an extra layer of trust and safety to communication.

Siri’s new capability to log health information, such as weight, is a significant enhancement. This feature, however, requires users to grant Siri access to health data in the settings, striking a balance between convenience and privacy.

Apple is expected to release its watchOS 10.2 software update in early December, the update should land at the same time as iOS 17.2, iPadOS 17.2 and macOS Sonoma 14.2, as soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.

