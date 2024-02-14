What’s new in macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta 3

We have a great video from HalfManHalfTech that gives us a look at the new macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta 3. Firstly, the macOS 14.4 Beta 3 is an essential download for developer beta testers, and it’s on the horizon for public beta enthusiasts as well. At approximately 2.39 GB, the size of the update is on par with its predecessors, indicating a balanced approach to introducing new features and ensuring system stability.

FaceTime Reimagined: Apple has tweaked FaceTime interactions to enhance user experience during critical meetings. The default setting now turns off FaceTime reactions to prevent accidental triggers, requiring users to manually enable them. This thoughtful change minimizes disruptions and ensures smoother communication.

Stability Boost: Addressing the dreaded kernel panics, this update brings much-needed stability improvements. By resolving the issues that caused unexpected restarts and application closures, Apple enhances the reliability of its devices, offering a smoother, more dependable user experience.

Media Application Updates: Both Apple TV and Apple Music see notable updates. A fresh splash screen graces Apple TV, and Apple Music's "Listen Now" tab has been rebranded to "Home," reflecting a more intuitive user interface. Additionally, these updates hint at better support for Vision Pro's expansive 180° view, underscoring Apple's commitment to immersive media experiences.

Emojis and Wallpapers: Who doesn't love new emojis? The update brings a batch of these, alongside adjustments to missing wallpapers, such as the Pro Black wallpaper for M3 MacBook Pros. These changes suggest a continuous effort to personalize and refine the user interface.

Podcasts and Siri Enhancements: The Podcasts app gets a minor facelift with a new popup screen that outlines the latest features. Siri also receives improvements, especially in supporting the German language and reading messages in non-default languages, enhancing the versatility of Apple's virtual assistant. Apple's latest beta version of macOS Sonoma 14.4 reflects a dedication to enhancing user experience, system stability, and functionality. By addressing past issues and introducing new features, this update showcases Apple's ongoing commitment to refining its operating system. Whether you're a developer eager to test the latest features or a user excited for the next public release, macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta 3 is shaping up to be a significant update that promises to elevate the macOS experience. We are expecting this update to be released in March.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



