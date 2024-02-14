What’s new in macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta 3

We have a great video from HalfManHalfTech that gives us a look at the new macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta 3. Firstly, the macOS 14.4 Beta 3 is an essential download for developer beta testers, and it’s on the horizon for public beta enthusiasts as well. At approximately 2.39 GB, the size of the update is on par with its predecessors, indicating a balanced approach to introducing new features and ensuring system stability.
Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech
