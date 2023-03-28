Ubuntu Touch OTA-1 Focal mobile operating system released

UBports has this week announced the release of the latest update to the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system specifically created to provide users with a privacy and freedom-respecting mobile operating system. Ubuntu Touch OTA-1 Focal is now available for the following Fairphone 4, Google Pixel 3a, Vollaphone 22, Vollaphone X and Vollaphone. It is also worth remembering that the Pine64 PinePhone, PinePhone Pro and PineTab are updated independently and the stable channel for the PinePhone and PineTab will not receive an update labeled “OTA-1”.

“This is the first OTA for Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal) with major features, this is an Opt-In and not mandatory update. The next OTA-2 will be mainly ironing out bugs and making it even more stable. When our reference devices prove stable enought we will start to roll out the OTA’s for community devices.”

Ubuntu Touch OTA-1 Focal

– Use Ubuntu 20.04 (focal fossa) as base OS.

– Support Android 9+-based devices.

– Fork Unity8 as Lomiri and make it available to distributions other than Ubuntu (many components have been renamed to land properly in the Lomiri namespace).

– Switch from Upstart to Systemd.

– Localization platform (i18n) moved to the hosted weblate service.

– Move our development platform from Github.com to Gitlab.com.

– Use Ayatana Indicators instead of Ubuntu Indicators.

– Move from Anbox to Waydroid (pre-installed for Android 9+ and mainline kernel devices).

– New porting style for device porters (overlay store method).

– Support building many components against GCC-12 and Qt 5.15. (Make the project future-ready).

For a complete list of all the technical improvements, tweaks, enhancements and bug fixes jump over to the official UBports website by following the link below.

Source : UBports : Liliputing





