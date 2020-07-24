What’s new in macOS Big Sur Beta 3 (Video)

Apple recently released macOS Big Sur Beta 3 for the Mac and now we get to find out what is new in the latest beta of macOS.

We have a great video from Zollotech that gives us a look at the new features and updates that have been added in the latest beta of macOS Big Sur.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in the third beta of macOS Big Sur, the OS will bring a wide range of changes and new features to the Mac when it lands later this year.

We do not have any details on the exact release date of macOS Big Sur, we are expecting it to be released some time in September or October along with the new iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 software updates.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

