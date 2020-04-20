Whats new in macOS 10.15.5 Catalina beta 2

Apple recently released their macOS 10.15.5 Catalina beta 2 software and now we get to find out what is new in this new version of macOS.

The video below from Zollotech gives is a look at whats is new in the new macOS 10.15.5 Catalina software.

As we can see from the video, Apple has added a new Battery Health feature for MacBooks to the OS, this will work in a similar way to the feature on the iPhone and iPad.

The Battery Health feature will manage how you MacBook is charged, it will charge up to around 80% and then charge the last 20% just before you need it like on the iPhone. This will extend the battery life of MacBook batteries and will mean that they should last longer.

We are expecting the new macOS macOS 10.15.5 Catalina software to be released some time next month, as soon as we get details on its release date, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

