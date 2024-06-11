What’s New in iOS 18 Beta 1 (Video)

Apple has unveiled iOS 18 Beta 1, a highly anticipated update that brings a plethora of new features and enhancements to the iOS ecosystem. Currently accessible to developers, with a public beta release slated for July, iOS 18 Beta 1 is compatible with all devices that support iOS 17, ranging from the iPhone XR to the cutting-edge iPhone 15 Pro Max. This update focuses on four key areas: customization, security, performance, and AI integration, promising a more personalized, secure, and efficient user experience. The video below from Zollotech gives us more details on the range of new features coming to the iPhone with this update.

Unprecedented Home Screen Customization

One of the most striking changes in iOS 18 Beta 1 is the significantly enhanced home screen customization. Users now have the freedom to freely rearrange app icons, resize widgets, and adjust icon sizes, allowing for a truly personalized layout. Moreover, the introduction of customizable icons for dark mode, light mode, and tinted options further empowers users to tailor their device’s appearance to their preferences.

Redesigned Control Center and App Locking

The Control Center has undergone a sleek redesign, featuring rounded elements and resizable controls. Users can easily tailor the Control Center to their needs, with new power button and quick add options improving usability. Security is a major focus in iOS 18 Beta 1, with the introduction of app locking using Face ID or Touch ID. This ensures that sensitive information remains secure, while the ability to hide apps in a hidden folder provides an additional layer of privacy.

Customizable lock screen with new iOS 18 wallpapers and icon placement options

Completely redesigned Photos app with enhanced search capabilities and pinned collections

Smart suggestions and upcoming call recording and live transcription features in the Phone app

Enhanced Password Management and Streamlined Settings

Password management takes a leap forward with the introduction of the new Passwords app. Offering secure encryption and seamless syncing, this app ensures that user passwords are both safe and easily accessible. The Settings app has also been streamlined, with app-related settings now moved to individual apps, making navigation and adjustment more intuitive.

Improved Browsing and Communication

Safari, Apple’s flagship web browser, now includes a Highlights feature for intelligent summaries and previews. Coupled with the new reader view and faster performance, browsing the web on iOS devices is now more efficient and enjoyable than ever. The Messages app has also received significant upgrades, with support for RCS messaging enabling richer communication. Users can now schedule messages to send later, highlight text with effects, and use any emoji for tapback options. Notably, satellite messaging is now available for areas without cell or WiFi coverage, ensuring that users can stay connected even in remote locations.

Game Mode optimizes performance and improves responsiveness for AirPods and game controllers

Journaling app enhancements include the ability to add state of mind to entries and improved search capabilities

Minor improvements throughout the OS, such as a new flashlight animation on the lock screen

The Future of AI Integration

Perhaps the most exciting addition in iOS 18 Beta 1 is the increased focus on AI integration. The new Siri interface and upcoming features, including ChatGPT-4 integration, promise to bring advanced functionalities to the iOS platform. As AI continues to evolve, users can expect more intuitive and powerful features in future updates.

It is important to note that, as with any beta release, iOS 18 Beta 1 may still contain bugs and may cause devices to overheat or lag. Users are advised to wait for more stable releases before updating their primary devices. However, the wealth of new features and improvements in this update demonstrate Apple’s commitment to providing a cutting-edge, user-centric mobile experience.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



