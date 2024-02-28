What’s new in iOS 17.4 Release Candidate (Video)

Apple has now released iOS 17.4 Release Candidate and iPadOS 17.4 Release Candidate and now we have a video from Zollotech that gives us more details on what Apple has included in these new betas.

This version, which is likely the last stop before the official public release, promises to enhance the iPhone experience significantly, especially for iPhone 15 Pro Max users. Let’s delve into what makes this update noteworthy.

The iOS 17.4 RC, with its hefty 6.46 GB update size for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, is not just any ordinary update. It’s a substantial leap forward, bringing enhancements and refinements across the iOS landscape. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Side Loading for the EU : A landmark change, iOS 17.4 introduces side loading capabilities, allowing users to install third-party app stores and alternative in-app payment methods. This move, specifically designed to comply with EU regulations, opens up new avenues for app accessibility and choice.

: A landmark change, iOS 17.4 introduces side loading capabilities, allowing users to install third-party app stores and alternative in-app payment methods. This move, specifically designed to comply with EU regulations, opens up new avenues for app accessibility and choice. Express Yourself with New Emoji : The update incorporates the latest Unicode standard, expanding your emoji repertoire. These new additions enrich your messaging and expression options, making conversations more vibrant and fun.

: The update incorporates the latest Unicode standard, expanding your emoji repertoire. These new additions enrich your messaging and expression options, making conversations more vibrant and fun. Redefining Battery Health Reporting : For those sporting the iPhone 15 series, the update tweaks battery health reporting. It now displays a “normal” status along with cycle count information, indicating up to 1,000 cycles before capacity diminishes to 80%. This feature offers a clearer insight into your device’s battery longevity.

: For those sporting the iPhone 15 series, the update tweaks battery health reporting. It now displays a “normal” status along with cycle count information, indicating up to 1,000 cycles before capacity diminishes to 80%. This feature offers a clearer insight into your device’s battery longevity. Podcast Transcriptions Unveiled : Discover transcriptions for your favorite podcasts, enhancing accessibility and searchability within the content. Initially available in English, Spanish, French, and German, this feature promises to revolutionize how you engage with podcast content.

: Discover transcriptions for your favorite podcasts, enhancing accessibility and searchability within the content. Initially available in English, Spanish, French, and German, this feature promises to revolutionize how you engage with podcast content. Siri’s Linguistic Leap : Siri now boasts the ability to read and respond to messages in additional languages. This update enables a more personalized and seamless interaction, catering to multilingual users by responding in a mix of languages based on user settings.

: Siri now boasts the ability to read and respond to messages in additional languages. This update enables a more personalized and seamless interaction, catering to multilingual users by responding in a mix of languages based on user settings. CarPlay Enhancements : The integration of Apple Maps on the center screen or instrument cluster in vehicles marks a significant improvement in navigation. This enhancement ensures better visibility and a smoother navigation experience during your drives.

: The integration of Apple Maps on the center screen or instrument cluster in vehicles marks a significant improvement in navigation. This enhancement ensures better visibility and a smoother navigation experience during your drives. Bug Fixes and Performance Tweaks: The iOS 17.4 RC addresses a variety of bugs, including notification glitches, wallpaper behavior inconsistencies, and dual SIM phone number display issues in group messages. Early feedback also hints at a stable update, with smoother performance and potential battery life improvements.

As we edge closer to the final public rollout of iOS 17.4, it’s clear that this update is poised to significantly enrich the user experience. From complying with regulatory requirements to enhancing system stability and introducing new functionalities, iOS 17.4 RC is a testament to Apple’s commitment to innovation and user satisfaction.

The anticipation for the full public release is palpable, with users eagerly waiting to explore the new dimensions iOS 17.4 brings to the table. Whether it’s the ease of accessing new apps through side loading, the joy of discovering new emojis, the clarity provided by enhanced battery health reporting, or the convenience of podcast transcriptions, there’s something for everyone in this update. We are expecting the final versions of iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 to land next week.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



