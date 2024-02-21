What’s new in iOS 17.4 beta 4 (Video)

Apple’s latest iOS 17.4 beta 4 is here, and it’s brimming with updates that aim to refine your experience with your beloved Apple devices. If you’re curious about what this update brings to the table, you’re in the right place, the video below from Zollotech gives us a detailed look at the new beta.

Apple has rolled out iOS 17.4 beta 4 primarily for developers, with public beta testers also getting the updates. If you’re wielding an iPhone 15 Pro Max, expect the update to weigh in at around 571.1 MB, a size that’s consistent across other devices as well. But that’s not all – updates for Vision OS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS were also released, ensuring a comprehensive enhancement across the board.

The build number for this release is 21E529b, hinting that we’re inching closer to the final release. Interestingly, while there’s no modem update for the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, their predecessors – the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max – received a beta update aimed at boosting connectivity. This selective update strategy suggests Apple’s nuanced approach to enhancing device performance.

Here’s a significant shift – the battery health feature has been overhauled. Gone are the days of simple percentage indicators. Now, you’ll see three statuses: normal, service, and unknown. Plus, you’ll have access to detailed info like maximum capacity, cycle count, manufacturer date, and first use. However, it’s worth noting that this feature hasn’t made its way to older devices just yet.

For music enthusiasts, you can now explore your top tunes of the month through a dedicated website, though this feature isn’t directly integrated into the Apple Music app. Furthermore, Apple is exploring ways to import libraries from other services, potentially opening new avenues for music sharing and discovery.

CarPlay is getting a facelift with new integrations in supported vehicles. Apple Maps will offer a new instrument cluster display in select cars, including Porsche and Aston Martin, enhancing navigation and vehicle interaction.

In compliance with EU regulations for third-party app stores, a new splash screen will greet you when installing apps through Spotlight. This is part of Apple’s efforts to align with regulatory requirements while ensuring a seamless user experience.

Privacy advocates will appreciate the new option to improve Apple Pay, situated in the analytics and improvements section. This reflects Apple’s commitment to bolstering user privacy and security.

Early feedback on battery life post-update is mixed, with some noting improvements over previous betas. Benchmark scores have also seen a slight uptick, indicating stable performance enhancements.

Speculation around iOS 17.4’s final release is rife, especially with upcoming compliance deadlines for EU app sideloading regulations. Following closely on its heels, iOS 17.5 is expected, promising more updates and refinements. We are expecting the final version of iOS 17.4 to land in early March.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



