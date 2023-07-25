What’s new in iOS 16.6 (Video)

Yesterday Apple released a range of different software updates, this included iOS 16.6 for the iPhone, iPadOS 16.6 for the iPad, watchOS 9.6 for the Apple Watch, tvOS 16.6 for the Apple TV, and macOS Ventura 13.5 for the Mac.

All of these software updates come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for Apple devices, they also come with various security updates, they do not include any major new features.

Now we have a video from Zollotech that gives us some more details on what is included in the iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 software updates, let’s find out some more information on what Apple has included in these updates.

As we can see from the video this software update comes with a modem update which is designed to improve connectivity and also call quality on the iPhone, there is now also support for the latest Macs and a range of backend code changes in this update.

There are also some minor changes to both the Home app and the Wallet app on the iPhone, although these are only minor changes that may not be noticed. The next major software update for the iPhone will be iOS 17 this software is currently in beta and we are expecting it to be released in September along with the new iPhone 15.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



