What’s new in iOS 16.5 Release Candidate 2 (Video)

Yesterday Apple released iOS 16.5 Release Candidate 2, this was unexpected as the final version of iOS 16.5 is coming this week. They also released iPadOS 16.5 Release Candidate for the iPad at the same time.

Now we get to find out what is new in the iOS 16.5 Release Candidate 2 software in a new video from Zollotech, this new Release Candidate apparently fixed some bugs that were present in the previous version.

Here are the release notes:

This update includes enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your iPhone.

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

• A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture

• Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

• My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

• Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

• Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

• Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 software updates are coming this week, exactly when they will release the final version of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 is not known, all we know is that it is coming this week.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals