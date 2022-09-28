What’s new in iOS 16.1 beta 3 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 16.1 beta 3 to developers, they also released iPadOS 16.1 beta 4 and macOS 13 Ventura beta 9 at the same time.

Now we get to find out what changes Apple has made in the new iOS 16.1 beta 3 updates in a new video from Zollotech.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in the latest beta of Apple’s iOS 16.1 software.

This includes a new modem update which is designed to improve connectivity issues on your iPhone, there is also a range of new features.

This will include the new Live Activities for the Lock Screen which will show live sports scores and more on your Lock Screen., which will also be integrated within the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Apple will not also let you remove the Wallet app from your iPhone, previously you could only remove it from the Home Screen, and you will soon be able to delete it completely from the device.

Apple is expected to release their iOS 16 software update sometime in October, this is only the third beta in the series, we can expect a couple more before the final version of the software lands. We are also expecting new betas of watchOS and iPadOS 16.1 next month along with the new macOS 13 Ventura.

