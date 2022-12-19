What’s new in iOS 15.7.2 (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 16.2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.2 for the iPad, they also released iOS 15.7.2 and iPadOS 15.7.2 for older models of the iPad and iPhone.

The new iOS 15.7.2 and iPadOS 15.7.2 software updates are designed to be installed on older devices that are not eligible for the new iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 updates. It is also available for some newer devices where people do not wish to update to iOS 16 as yet.

These updates for older devices mainly come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, rather than new features.

Now we get to find out what is included in the new iOS 15 software update in a new video from Zollotech. The video below gives us a look at everything that is included in these updates.

As we can see from the video, the new iOS 15 software update, there are a number of security updates included in this release. It basically fixes the same bugs and issues that Apple fixed with their iOS 16.2 updates.

You can install the new iOS 15.7.2 and ipadOS 15.7.2 software updates on your device by going to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install. The update will not be available if you have updated your device to iOS 16.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





