What’s new in iOS 15.5 beta 2 (Video)

Apple has released a range of new betas for its devices. This includes iOS 15.5 beta 2 for the iPhone, iPadOS 15.5 beta 2 for the iPad, watchOS 8.6 beta 2 for the Apple Watch, and macOS Monterey 12.4 beta 2 for the Mac.

Now we get to have a look at the new iOS 15.5 beta 2 for the iPhone and find out what changes are included in this new beta release. The video below from Zollotech gives us a good look at the latest beta of Apple’s iOS 15.5.

This new beta of iOS 15.5 does not feature a modem update, there are some other changes, with the Apple Account to make payments to other Apple devices.

So far the new iOS 15.5 beta 2 has only been released to developers, we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers sometime soon as well.

We are expecting Apple to release all of these new software updates sometime next month, they should be released before their Worldwide Developer Conference which starts on the 6th of June. As soon as we get some details on when the new iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6 and macOS 12.4 software updates will be released, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals