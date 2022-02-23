What’s new in iOS 15.4 beta 4 (Video)

We have seen lots of new betas from Apple today, this has included iOS 15.4 beta 4 for the iPhone, watchOS 8.5 beta 4 for the Apple Watch, macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 4, and iPadOS 15.4 beta 4.

The new iOS 15.4 beta 4 brings a range of new features to the iPhone and now we have a video from Zollotech that gives us a look at this new beta and the changes it brings to the iPhone.

As we can see from the video this update comes with an update for the modem, this is designed to improve call quality and connectivity on your iPhone.

This update also comes with an update for the AirTag when you pair the device with your iPhone, it now makes it clear that it is against the law to use these devices to track someone.

The iOS 15.4 update also includes a new feature for Apple’s Face ID that allows you to unlock your iPhone when you are wearing a face mask. This feature will be supported by the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 handsets.

We are expecting Apple to release their iOS 15.4 software update next month, Apple is rumored to be holding a press event on the 8th of March for the new iPhone SE 3, the update should be released sometime in the same week.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

