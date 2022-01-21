What’s new in iOS 15.3 Released Candidate

Yesterday Apple released iOS 15.3 Released Candidate for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.3 RC for the iPad, the software has been made available to both developers, and also to public beta testers.

This Release Candidate version was not expected so soon as the previous beta release was only the second one, assuming that no bugs are found in this release, then this is the version that everyone should get when IOS 15.3 is released.

Now we get to find out what is new in the iOS 15.3 RC in a new video from Zollotech, lets find out what changes there are.

This new release of Apple’s iOS 15.3 apparently comes with a modem update which may fix any possible connection issues people are having. This update mainly comes with a range of bug fixes and performance updates, it will also come with a fix for a major security bug that was recently discovered in Apple’s Safari browser.

As yet we do not have an exact release date for the new iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 software updates, we are expecting the final version of the software to land next week. As soon as we get confirmation of the release date of iOS 15.3, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

