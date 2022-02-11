What’s new in iOS 15.3.1 (Video)

Apple has released a number of new software updates, this includes iOS 15.3.1 for the iPhone, iPadOS 15.3.1 for the iPad, watchOS 8.4.2, and macOS Monterey.

The new iOS 15.3.1 software update mainly comes with some bug fixes and also some performance improvements.

It does also include an important security update for the iPhone, the same update is also included in iPadOS 15.3.1. The video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look at the new iOS 15.3.1 software update and the changes included

Here are the details on the security fix that is included in this update for the iPhone and the iPad:

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.

CVE-2022-22620: an anonymous researcher

It is recommended that you install the new iOS and iPadOS software updates to your devices as they come with some important security fixes. You can install the updates by going to General > Software updates > Download and install on your device.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals