What’s new in iOS 14 beta 7 (Video)

Apple released iOS 14 beta 7 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14 beta 67 for the iPad yesterday, the software is available to both developers and also public beta testers.

Now we have a video from Zollotech which gives us a look at what is new in the new iOS 14 beta 7 update, lets find out what changes there are.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone and iPad with the latest beta of iOS 14.

The new iOS 14 software update is expected to be released along with this years new iPhone 12 handsets, these are rumored to land in October.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 software update will be released, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals