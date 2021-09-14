What’s new in iOS 14.8 (Video)

Yesterday Apple released iOS 14.8 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.8 for the iPad, the software fixed some security issues in iOS.

Now we get to find out of there are any other changes in the iOS 14.8 software update in a new video from Zollotech, lets find out what else has changed.

As we can see from the video there are no new features in this update, it was just released to fix the security issues which are listed below.

iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 Released September 13, 2021 CoreGraphics Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation. CVE-2021-30860: The Citizen Lab WebKit Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management. CVE-2021-30858: an anonymous researcher

The new iOS 14.8 software update is now available to download and it is recommended that you install the update.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

