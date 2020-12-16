What’s new in Apple’s watchOS 7.2 (Video)

Apple recently released their new watchOS 7.2 software, the update brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch Series 3 and above and the Apple Watch SE.
Now we have a video from Zollotech which gives us a look at the new features that have been included in the update.
As we can see there are quite a few changes and new features in this version of watchOS, this includes the new Apple Fitness+ and more.
The new watchOS 7.2 software is now available to download, you can install it on your Apple Watch from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.
Source & Image Credit: Zollotech
