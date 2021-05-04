What’s inside the Apple AirTags

Apple recently launched their new tracking devices, the Apple AirTags and now we get to find out what are inside these new gadgets.

The guys from iFixit have taken the AirTag apart and we get to find out how Apple has put them together, they also took apart a Tile and Galaxy SmartTag at the same time.

Apple’s AirTag comes with a user replaceable battery and it uses a standard 2032 battery which can easily be replaced.

The guys from iFixit discovered that you can actually drill a hole in the device, although this is not recommended.

Amazingly, the sound profile didn’t seem to change much: measuring the decibel level at one iPhone-Mini-length away from the AirTag, the Hole-y One™ was within a +/- 1 dB margin of error from a brand new ‘Tag (about 78-80 dB). Considering Apple is using the plastic dome itself as the speaker diaphragm, this comes as a pleasant surprise.

One last warning before we share our drilling secrets: attempt this at your own risk! Drilling in the wrong place can cause serious damage, so don’t try this at home unless you’re willing to potentially turn your tracker into a very light paperweight. With that out of the way, here’s a hastily-masked video demonstration of the “safe zones” as we see them.

You can find lout more information about the teardown of the Apple AirTags over at the iFixit website at the link below.

