Wepoint wearable controller with electromagnetic field-based gesture recognition

A unique wearable has been created by Sowego, offering electromagnetic field-based gesture recognition and opening up a wide variety of different applications. Such as being able to turn your finger into an M mouse enabling you to interact with your digital devices in a completely new way. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Wepoint wearable controller. Early bird pledges are available from $199 roughly £160 and worldwide deliveries expected start sometime around August 2020.

“Every day, we use various electric devices, cellphone, computer，tablet，TV, etc. We use them both for entertainment and work. While interacting with cellphone and tablet, we have to hold the device and slide on it;

When we interact with the computer, we sit still at the table and keep the same posture for several hours, moving and clicking the mouse or sliding on the touchpad.Sometimes, we are so exhausted! We are longing for a more relaxing way to control these devices.

Aside from that, an increasing number of people are suffering from health problems caused by the wrong posture of playing electronic devices, such as shoulder, neck, backache, etc. With a professional electromagnetic tracking technology background, our team members keep exploring a smarter and more convenient way to control these daily-accompanied devices. Over the past four years, we have been dedicating on the R&D of touchless user interface(TUI), adopting our patented 3D electromagnetic gesture tracking technology. After thousands of experiments and improvements, now, we made it-Wepoint!”

Source : Kickstarter

