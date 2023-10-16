Convert website designs into code using AI Visual Copilot

Website designers looking for a quick way to transform their website ideas and designs into code automatically using an automated workflow might be interested in a new AI Visual Copilot. A Figma-to-code plugin that uses artificial intelligence to convert website designs into code. This innovative tool is a reimagined version of the Builder Figma-to-code plugin and promises to save developers 50-80% of the time typically spent converting Figma designs into code.

Visual Copilot’s tool uses a specialized AI model that has been trained from scratch to convert Figma designs into high-performance, responsive website code. This process does not require any alterations to the design files or workflow, making it a seamless addition to any developer’s toolkit. The AI model has been trained with over 2 million data points, enabling it to transform flat design structures into code hierarchies. These hierarchies are then compiled into code by an open-source compiler, Mitosis. A Large Language Model (LLM) refines the code to match specific framework and styling preferences, ensuring the final product is both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

One of the standout features of Visual Copilot is its one-click conversion feature. This allows for the conversion of Figma designs into React, Vue, Svelte, Angular, Qwik, Solid, or HTML code in real-time with just one click. This feature significantly reduces the time spent translating designs into code and streamlines the process of taking a design live.

Visual Copilot also boasts automatic responsiveness. This means that the code it generates is designed to automatically respond to different screen sizes and orientations, making it ideal for creating websites that need to function well on a variety of devices.

Another key feature of Visual Copilot is its extensive framework and library support. This allows developers to use the tool with a wide range of coding languages and frameworks, making it a versatile addition to any web development project. Visual Copilot also offers a customizable code structure. This means that developers can tailor the structure of the code generated by the tool to meet their specific needs and preferences. This level of customization makes Visual Copilot a flexible tool that can be adapted to a wide range of projects and workflows.

The tool also offers easy integration with existing codebases. This means that developers can easily incorporate the code generated by Visual Copilot into their existing projects, making it a convenient and efficient tool for enhancing and expanding existing websites.Visual Copilot also allows for design to production in one click. Designs can be imported with a single click and published to a live production website without the need for manual code adjustments or code deployment. This feature significantly streamlines the process of taking a design from concept to live website.

In a Builder.io integrated application, adding a single component can unlock the potential of deploying infinite designs live within defined guardrails and workflows. This means that developers can use Visual Copilot to create a wide range of designs and deploy them live with ease and efficiency.Visual Copilot also allows for copy-paste designs to Builder. This means that developers can easily import designs into the tool and convert them into code with just a few clicks.

Looking ahead, there are several exciting upcoming features for Visual Copilot. These include AI mapping of reusable components in Figma files to those in code repositories, and automatic updates of experiences in Builder when changes are made to designs in Figma. These features promise to make Visual Copilot an even more powerful and versatile tool for web development.

Visual Copilot is a groundbreaking tool that uses AI to convert website designs or components into code. With features like one-click conversion, automatic responsiveness, extensive framework and library support, customizable code structure, and easy integration with existing codebases, it promises to revolutionize the way developers work and significantly reduce the time and effort required to take a design from concept to live website.



