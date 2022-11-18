If you couldn’t watch this years Webflow Conference 2022 Keynote Live you will be pleased to know it is now available to watch at your leisure on YouTube and provides a fantastic insight into all the new features. You can expect to use in the near future on the Webflow platform.

In the Webflow Conf 2022 Keynote, the team shows off tons of new and improved Webflow features that bring developer superpowers to everyone. The keynote covers four categories of superpowers: (1) development superpowers, (2) collaboration superpowers, (3) community superpowers, and (4) super superpowers. Check out the entire keynote below, during which Vlad Magdalin, McGuire Brannon, Jiaona Zhang, Sara Lundberg, Grímur Grímsson, Emily Lonetto, and Bryant Chou take you through all the new features and updates rolling out to Webflow.

Webflow Conference 2022 Keynote

For those of you, not familiar with Webflow comprehensive service for building and hosting websites, used to create CMS sites, Ecommerce solutions and more.

Webflow vs WordPress comparison

The online visual editor platform allows you to easily design, build, and launch websites from your browser. Check out the comparison video below, which compares WordPress vs Webflow.

Source : Event





