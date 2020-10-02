Amp Light WebCam light hits Kickstarter from $99

The Amp Light is a new mountable edge lit WebCam light which “will make you look amazing” say its creators. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 600 backers with still 28 days remaining. Designed to set a new standard in WebCam lighting the Amp Light provides ultra soft edgelit lighting and features a 360 degree magnetic ball mount, rechargeable 14 hour battery and bicolour adjustability.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $99 or £77, offering a considerable discount of approximately 28% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Amp Light Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Amp Light project play the promotional video below.

“The Amp Light’s edge-lit design creates one, indirect, super-soft light source, unlike any light on the market. Most studio lights use a Back-lit design, creating blinding hot-spots, and harsh shadows. Not ideal for facial lighting.We stand by our products at FUSE, and we want our customers to feel confident about buying a FUSE product. That is why all of our products carry a lifetime warranty. If any part becomes defective or dysfunctional over time we will repair or replace it free of charge.”

“Lighting color is as simple as matching your light’s color to your surroundings. The chart below gives you an idea of lighting colors in our daily lives. It goes where you go. The Amp Light uses USB-C universal charging and a built-in battery to offer up to 14 hours of powerful soft light. No Clips. No Clamps. No Hassle. The Amp Light’s patent pending mounting system includes an adhesive monitor mount for your desk setup and a weighted desk stand when you require a bit more mobility.”

Applications for the Amp Light include vlogging, videoconferencing, streaming and anything else you can imagine thanks to its 80 bi-colour LED lights capable of providing from warm amber to daylight white lighting at the press of a button. For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Amp Light crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

