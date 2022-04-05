Mic+ mini wearable wireless condenser microphone from $99

Mic+ is a mini wearable wireless microphone weighing just 18 g it is capable of providing up to 10 hours of recording. Featuring noise reduction in both TX and RX modes the condenser microphone features a wireless range of up to 20 m. Supporting U-tube, Twitch, Zoom and more the microphone has been created by sound engineers at CT5. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $99 or £76 (depending on current exchange rates).

Wireless microphone

“Mic+, is a miniature Bluetooth stereo microphone packed with a variety of functions that you have never seen before. It supports real-time stereo sound and two-types of smartphone OSs: Android and IOS, providing extra special features. The Mic+ is capable of 48kHz true stereo recording in any environment, and its weightless and simple-yet-sturdy design frees both hands enabling clearer high quality recording. Bluetooth 5.0 is applied preventing dropout even at long distances and its wide variety of functions such as TX/RX mode, etc. offers features that take it way beyond being a simple mic.”

If the Mic+ crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the Mic+ wearable wireless microphone project watch the promotional video below.

“Portable small wireless microphone systems are essential tools for everyone who creates videos. Mic+ is the smallest and lightest system, but because it provides professional quality sounds, it is ideal for professionals such as instructors, journalists, vloggers, YouTube creators, and singers, as well as content creators who need wireless systems.”

“We are living in a video platform-era; YouTube, Twitch, Zoom, etc. Even if you’re not a professional streamer, uploading and sharing video clips of daily life have become the new normal. And ‘Vlog’ is part of this. In order to record this video content, a camera is a basic and a mic is a ‘must have’. Ordinary mics are prohibitively expensive but even so are inconvenient to install. Therefore, we recommend Mic+. It’s economical and easy to use for a wide variety of platforms.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the wearable wireless microphone, jump over to the official Mic+ crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

