Momonga wearable sleeping bags perfect for your next adventure

Japanese outdoor clothing company Fabre has designed a new wearable sleeping bag in the form of the Momonga. The lightweight, water resistant design offers an warm and comfortable solution for your next camping trip. Completely machine washable and breathable the wearable sleeping bag features Thermolite Core fabrics from Invista. Providing a combination of great heat retention it being flexible enough to be easily worn.

Wearable sleeping bag

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $129 or £95 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“What do you need to have for a comfortable lifestyle? When you are camping in nature, or on a road trip, what is really needed? The most important things are safe food and water, as well as heat. When it gets extremely cold, it can be tough to deal with and hard to enjoy yourself, while also being tough on the body, making it easier to get ill. The Momonga sleeping bag is a groundbreaking piece of camping gear, being super easy to wear, meaning that when you start to feel the cold, no matter what clothes you are wearing, you can put it on over those clothes, and warm yourself up, while being able to still move about with ease. The warm air is trapped inside in the sleeping bag, making your body super warm. “

With the assumption that the Momonga crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Momonga wearable sleeping bags project checkout the promotional video below.

“While camping, you may also encounter a wild animal, but even then that isn’t a problem, as you can run with ease if needed, and you can do a variety of activities while wearing it such as fishing and photography without problem. The Momonga also stores easily as a cushion, making it so it doesn’t take much space! We recommend it to anyone that is in love with the camp lifestyle or vanlife!”

“Of course don’t let that dissuade you from using it even if you aren’t a super big camper, you can also use the Momonga Sleeping Bag while at home! Feel like you’ve not left bed, while you relax in this comfy snug sleeping bag. You can also wear it while you reduce the heating, letting you save money and the environment at the same time! You can use the Momonga while outdoors during Spring, Summer, and Autumn, while using it indoors all year round!”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the wearable sleeping bags, jump over to the official Momonga crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

