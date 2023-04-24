EXPLO C1 wearable screen game goggles

Gamers searching for ways to add extra immersion to their gameplay might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign launch this month for the EXPLO C1 wearable screen. Designed to provide a method of playing your favorite games in a more immersive way the EXPLO C1 gaming goggles are designed to be the softest and lightest VR goggles on the market. Weighing just 180g or 6.3oz the lightweight design allows for a comfortable and immersive gaming experience say its creators.

Early bird deals are now available for the original project from roughly $869 or £699 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 28% off the quoted retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“To provide a better gaming experience for all gaming enthusiasts, the EXPLO C1 VR goggles were created. These gaming goggles are high-definition immersive e-sports display devices designed specifically for console gaming. They support both console games and cloud-based games, allowing you to enjoy a more diverse gaming experience. Our resolution is three times that of other VR goggles, allowing you to wear them for three hours without feeling dizzy. When used with our standard controller, you can even convert PC, mobile, and cloud-based games into VR games. Doesn’t this powerful design make your heart race?”

Wearable screen

“The Explo c1 VR goggles have a powerful feature that allows them to connect to cloud platforms and play console games through Joyark on the cloud. With this feature, you can break free from the limitations of TV and game consoles, and all you need is an Explo c1 VR goggles and a phone to play console games anytime and anywhere, whether at home or on the go. This means that console game enthusiasts can enjoy their favorite games without being restricted by their surroundings. With this, happiness knows no bounds!”

If the EXPLO C1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the EXPLO C1 wearable screen project check out the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and configuration options for the wearable screen, jump over to the official EXPLO C1 crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals