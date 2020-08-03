V-Tex Nanotech waterproof shoe offer high tech comfort and more

After a successful crowdfunding campaign which has raised over $1 million thanks to over 6,000 backers the V-Tex Nanotech waterproof shoes are now available to purchase via Indiegogo InDemand. The waterproof shoes provide a combination of “cozy slippers and waterproof boots” in one all-weather advanced Nanotech Knit Shoe.

“The best breathable nanotech knit all-season shoe with 12 incredible features for use all year long. Your skin needs air, and we’re here to keep you comfortable. Do you remember puddle hopping in the rain – only to wear those cold, wet sneakers all day long in grade school?Now you can relive those childhood memories and get to your destination with your feet as dry as when you left your home. Our fabric is designed to amazingly block water, while letting air still pass through, keeping you extra dry and comfortable. “

“With the capabilities of rain boots and comfort of your most relaxing sandals, the V-tex are the best all-season shoe you’ll never want to take off. Use them as aquatic shoes or take them to the snow. V-Tex 4 layer knit technology will keep your feet comfortable and protected no matter where you go, any time of the year!”

“Like all of our V-tex shoes, the Hive Blue has 12 amazing features including waterproof, sand-proof, and cold resistant. See how Sylvain Caron enjoyed those features in his outdoor activities. Extra: He also tried out his new V-Tex shoes in the sand and in the snow”

For more details and a complete list of all available InDemand pledges jump over to the official Indiegogo project page by following the link below.

Source: Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals