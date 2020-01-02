DYX has created a small waterproof fingerprint padlock which is also equipped with SOS assistance allowing you to quickly secure your luggage or other small items. The lightweight Bluetooth padlock offers up to a 100kg full-strength and has launched via Kickstarter this month to raise the required funds needed to make the jump into production early bird backers can benefit from a 30% saving off the recommended retail price of $85 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during February 2020

“In an ideal world, locks are superfluous.People feel safe anytime and anywhere.we usually use the key lock or password lock to take care for our possessions.But – how many padlock keys have you lost over the years? How many passwords have you forgotten? We’re all human, and you have enough to remember every day. DYX fingerprint padlock gives you one less thing to worry about,your finger,your key.”

“Travel is essential for everyone. we like running, mountain-climbing, skiing and adventure.we inevitably be injured outside and feel helpless often.especially the Children walking on the road alone.we can’t ignore dangerous situations.It’s necessary to call for help urgently.SOS Alarm is your security assistant.protect your safety anytime everywhere.resounding voice reaches 110 DB that makes the people who near you can help you immediately. DYX is ideal for the whole family, protecting everyone’s possessions in a sleek, stylish, and secure way.”

“Life happens, but when little accidents occur, you can count on Deyuanxiang to continue to function as you’d expect. Your fingerprint padlock will still work even when the temperature drops to anywhere between -10°C to 45°C. In other words, you can continue to enjoy life’s greatest adventures, worry-free – come rain or shine, snow or sleet. In fact, we put Deyuanxiang to the real-world test at below-freezing temperatures, and it passed with flying colors. Rest assured that you can always rely on your new fingerprint padlock, no matter how extreme the environment. Deyuanxiang is also dust-tight for your peace of mind.”

Source: Kickstarter

