Aquapur AI water dispenser keeps you hydrated

Aquapur is a new artificial intelligent water dispenser designed to keep you hydrated and uses a UV-C filter system and companion application to help you stay healthy. The water dispenser is equipped with four preset temperatures allowing you to drink water in your preferred way.

“Water is the most common drink in the world. It is how we get most of the fluid we need for every day. As recommended by most physicians, drinking sufficient water is a key to good health and those with an active lifestyle should drink even more. But not all water is good for you. Water contaminated with chemicals,heavy metal and other harmful substances. This is why you need Aquapur, the smart water dispenser that provides the highest quality water while keeping track of your water intake!”

Assuming that the Aquapur funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Aquapur AI water dispenser project watch the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $129 or £103 (depending on current exchange rates).

AI water dispenser

“Aquapur will fill up every cup, glass, bowl or bottle perfectly to the top every time. Thanks to ID Tag technology, the AI remembers the capacity of each vessel and fills it up near the top. All you need to do is to attach one of the ID tags we have included to the cup! You will not need to worry about getting burnt by overflowing hot water.”

” You can preset up the volume and water temperature of you cup and Aquapur will fill up your cup perfectly according to your save information. ID tag on every cup can save different volume and water temperature. Then you can enjoy your preset drinking temperature. ID Tag can be used on different type of cup and bottle including glass, ceramic mug, stainless steel thermal bottle and more. No matter which material of the cup is, ID tag still can work prefectly. “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the AI water dispenser, jump over to the official Aquapur crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

