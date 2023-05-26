Water cooled RTX 4090 external graphics card enclosure

The Aorus RTX 4090 Gaming Box has been specifically designed to provide gamers with a water-cooled external graphics solution. Fitted with a GeForce RTX 4090, backed by a dedicated high-wattage power supply sure to provide steady and reliable operation.

Thanks to its water cooled technology gamers can enjoy noiseless operation and a compact design allowing it to be positioned on your desk without taking up too much space. Perfect for adding extra processing power to your favourite laptop or ultrabook notebook when playing games or editing videos or similar.

“The AORUS RTX 4090 GAMING BOX is the top-of-the-line water-cooled external graphics box in the market. It enables users to enjoy top-level GeForce RTX 4090 performance with independent high-wattage and stable power supply, while enjoying a quiet and comfortable environment. AORUS has minimized the size of the GAMING BOX, taking up minimal desktop space, making it the ideal companion for ultrabooks.”

Water cooled external graphics card

“AORUS provides an all-around cooling solution for all key components of the graphics card. We take care of not only the GPU but also the VRAM and MOSFET to ensure a stable operation and longer life. AORUS WATERFORCE all-in-one cooling system integrates a large copper plate, a 240 mm aluminium radiator and two 120 mm fans. With an optimized pump and water block, it provides the most efficient water flow and cooling performance at a lower noise level.”

“The AORUS RTX 4090 GAMING BOX is equipped with a powerful GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, granting ultrabooks with full ray tracing and ultra-high FPS gaming with the lowest latency, upgrading ultrabooks to a high-end gaming platform.

With the latest DLSS 3 technology in the graphics chip and the new fourth-generation Tensor cores and optical flow accelerator, AI can create additional high-quality frames, perfectly showcasing various AAA game masterpieces. The GAMING BOX has a built-in wired network chip, allowing users to connect to networks without worrying about transmission interference during gameplay. Install GIGABYTE control center software, users can adjust the performance and lighting effects according to their preference.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : TPU



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals