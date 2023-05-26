AGON AOC Q24G2A BK compact 165Hz gaming monitor

Today AGON by AOC has unveiled a new addition to their range of gaming monitors announcing the launch of the new Q24G2A BK display. The compact gaming monitor features a 23.8″ (60.4 cm) IPS panel offering gamers a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. Together with a 165 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms MPRT response time.

“The Q24G2A/BK features thin bezels, suited for a deployment in multi-monitor setups, and a height-adjustable stand, which allows users to find the perfect ergonomic position. Its IPS panel offers wide viewing angles of 178°/178°, ensuring comfortable viewing experience even from indirect angles. With 108.7% sRGB gamut coverage, the monitor delivers rich, vivid, and accurate colours, making it suitable for gaming and creative work alike.”

165Hz gaming monitor

“The Q24G2A/BK’s compact 24″ display size paired with the QHD resolution ensures extraordinary sharpness and detail with 123.4 ppi (pixel per inch) pixel density, which is much higher than that of standard 24″ Full HD or 27″ QHD displays. The high pixel density and space-saving design make it an ideal choice for gamers seeking an immersive gaming experience without sacrificing desk space.”

“Being equipped with a responsive IPS panel, the Q24G2A/BK’s 1 ms (MPRT) response time ensures it can handle fast-paced gameplay without exhibiting ghosting or motion blur. The monitor’s 350 cd/m² peak brightness produces vibrant and clear visuals under a variety of lighting conditions. Being NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, the Q24G2A/BK guarantees smooth, tear-free gaming with reduced input lag, ensuring a consistent and enjoyable experience.”

The The AOC GAMING Q24G2A/BK is now available to purchase in the United Kingdom priced at £220. For further details and worldwide availability and poker to the official AOC website by following the link below.

Source : AOC



