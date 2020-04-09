Watchsmith app lets you add new features to your Apple Watch

The Apple Watch app Watchsmith lets you personalize your Apple Watch “like never before”, offering a wide collection of highly customizable complications, which range in function from date, to weather, to astronomy. Each can be adjusted precisely to best fit your desired function and appearance.

“This set of complications can then be dynamically scheduled to appear on your watch face following rules you define. For example, a particular complication slot could show the weather first thing in the morning, then your calendar during your work day, then switch to your Activity ring progress as you wrap up your day. This lets you take full advantage of each slot on your watch face without the need to constantly switch back and forth between faces.”

Points made by the development team at Timely Complications explain a little more about the features and functionality of the Watchsmith application as well as what you will need to be able to use some of them.

– Watchsmith is intended for use with a paired Apple Watch, which is where your configured complications will be displayed.

– Watchsmith optionally integrates with your Health data. This data is used during workouts to display your workout metrics, to show a summary of your daily heart rate date, and your activity. Permission for Watchsmith to access this data is controlled through the Health app.

– Watchsmith includes an optional premium subscription. This is offered on a monthly or annual basis. If you choose to purchase a subscription your payment will be charged to your iTunes account. Subscriptions will automatically renew unless canceled within 24-hours before the end of the current period. You can turn off auto-renewal at any time by going to your Account Settings on the App Store after purchase.

– Access to Tide and Weather hosted data is only available to Watchsmith Premium subscribers.

