watchOS 9 beta 7 released to developers

Apple has released watchOS 9 beta 7 to developers, the software has been released at the same time as iOS 16 beta 7 and iPadOS 16.1 beta 1.

The new watchOS 9 beta 7 software brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch, it also comes with a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.

Some of the new features coming to the Apple Watch include new fitness tracking features, with new workouts for triathlon, swimming, running, and more, there will also be support for streaming to third-party TVs.

There are also new sleep tracking features with the ability to track Deep Sleep, Core, and REM sleep, previously if you wanted to track these on the Apple Watch you had to use a third-party sleep tracking app.

Apple is expected to release watchOS 9 in September along with the new Apple Watch, there will be two new Apple Watch models this year.

This will include the Apple Watch Series 8 and a new Apple Watch Pro that is rumored to be designed for extreme sports and also come with a titanium case.

We are also expecting the new iPhone 14 in September along with the Apple Watch, there will be four models of the new iPhone this year. The new watchOS 9 beta 7 is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Simon Daoudi

