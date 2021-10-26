watchOS 8.1 lands on the Apple Watch

We have already heard about iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 and macOS Monterey and now we have details on the new watchOS 8.1 software update for the Apple Watch.

The new watchOS 8.1 update is now available to install on your Apple Watch and it brings a range of new features to the device. It also comes with various bug fixes and performance improvements for the Apple Watch.

The update brings support for Covid-19 vaccination information with the Apple Wallet, it also brings support for Apple’s SharePlay to the Apple Fitness+ and more.

Here is what is included in the latest software update for the Apple Watch.

watchOS 8.1 includes the following improvements and bug fixes for your Apple Watch:

– Enhanced algorithms to detect falls during workouts and option to enable fall detection during workouts only (Apple Watch Series 4 and later)

– COVID-19 vaccination card support allows you to present verifiable vaccination information from Apple Wallet

– Fitness+ supports SharePlay to allow subscribers to invite up to 32 people to workout together through a FaceTime call using iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV

– Always On may not display the time accurately for some users when their wrist is down (Apple Watch Series 5 and later)

You can install the new watchOS 8.1 software update on your Apple Watch from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

Source Apple

