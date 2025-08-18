WatchOS 26 Beta 6 and Public Beta – Top NEW Features & Changes

Apple’s WatchOS 26 beta updates introduce a range of refinements, new features, and bug fixes designed to enhance the functionality and usability of your Apple Watch. While these updates focus on incremental improvements rather than innovative changes, they address critical areas such as health tracking, visual design, and app performance. Below is a comprehensive look at the key updates and how they may influence your daily interactions with the Apple Watch. The video below from HotshotTek gives us more details about the new watchOS 26 Beta 6 and Public Beta

Blood Oxygen Sensor: Expanded Compatibility and Enhanced Usability

A significant enhancement in WatchOS 26 is the improved functionality of the blood oxygen sensor, now compatible with newer Apple Watch models, including some that were previously unsupported. This expansion ensures that more users can access this vital health feature. However, the sensor still requires manual activation, as background monitoring has not yet been implemented.

The results from the blood oxygen sensor are accessible exclusively through the Apple Health app on your iPhone. While this centralizes your health data for better analysis, it limits the convenience of viewing results directly on the watch. Additionally, regulatory restrictions that previously hindered the sensor’s reliability have been addressed, making it more dependable and accessible for a broader audience.

Liquid Glass Animations: Improved Visual Fluidity

Apple has refined the liquid glass animations in WatchOS 26, offering smoother transitions and enhanced translucency throughout the interface. Key areas such as notifications, the Control Center, and lock screens now feature more polished animations, creating a visually cohesive and immersive experience.

For users who prefer a simpler aesthetic, a reduced transparency mode has been introduced. This mode minimizes visual effects, providing a cleaner and less distracting interface while maintaining full functionality. These updates reflect Apple’s ongoing commitment to balancing design elegance with user preferences.

Bug Fixes: Stability and Reliability Improvements

WatchOS 26 addresses several persistent bugs, resulting in a more stable and consistent user experience. These fixes include:

Resolved issues with the Control Center and Notes app icons, making sure consistent visuals across the interface.

Fixed missing or blank icons for certain features, improving overall clarity and usability.

Although these changes may appear minor, they collectively contribute to a smoother and more reliable Apple Watch experience, reducing potential frustrations for users.

Workout App: Updates and Ongoing Challenges

The Workout app in WatchOS 26 receives minor updates, including the addition of a new splash screen. However, no major changes to its core functionality have been introduced. A known issue causing unwanted voice prompts after workouts remains unresolved, which could be a source of annoyance for users who rely on the app for fitness tracking. Despite this, the app continues to serve as a dependable tool for monitoring physical activity, offering accurate tracking and integration with other health features.

Watch Faces: Hardware-Specific Enhancements

While no new watch faces have been added in this update, Apple has introduced a hardware-specific enhancement for the Series 10 Apple Watch. Users of this model can now display a second hand on older watch faces like Infograph, using the advanced capabilities of the latest hardware. However, older watch faces such as Toy Story remain unavailable, which may disappoint users hoping for a broader selection. This update underscores Apple’s focus on optimizing features for newer devices while maintaining compatibility with legacy designs.

Beta Software Updates: Continuous Refinements

The developer beta has reached Beta 6, with Beta 7 expected to follow soon. Meanwhile, the public beta is currently at Beta 3, with Beta 4 anticipated in the near future. These iterative updates focus on refining existing features, addressing user feedback, and resolving bugs. While the updates in this cycle are largely incremental, they lay the groundwork for more substantial changes in future releases.

Steady Progress with Opportunities for Further Development

WatchOS 26 Beta 6 and the corresponding public beta updates emphasize incremental progress over dramatic innovations. From expanded blood oxygen sensor compatibility to refined animations and critical bug fixes, these updates aim to enhance the overall Apple Watch experience. However, some limitations persist, such as the absence of new watch faces and unresolved issues in the Workout app.

As the beta cycle progresses, further refinements and potential new features are expected in upcoming releases. These updates highlight Apple’s dedication to continuous improvement, making sure that the Apple Watch remains a versatile and reliable companion for users seeking both functionality and style.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



