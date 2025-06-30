watchOS 26 Beta 2: Should You Install It?



Apple has officially rolled out watchOS 26 Beta 2 for developers, marking another incremental step in the evolution of its Apple Watch operating system. This release primarily focuses on bug fixes and minor performance improvements, but it also introduces some challenges that may affect your device’s functionality. If you’re considering installing this beta version, it’s crucial to weigh the benefits against the potential risks. The video below from Zollotech gives us more details.

Key Features and Improvements

The watchOS 26 Beta 2 update is relatively compact, with a download size of 1.1 GB on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. While it doesn’t introduce new features, it brings several refinements aimed at improving the overall user experience. Below are the most notable updates:

Streamlined Watch Face Organization: Navigating and customizing watch faces has been simplified, making it easier to locate and personalize your preferred designs. This improvement enhances usability for users who frequently switch between watch faces.

Background Display Fixes: Persistent visual glitches, particularly in apps like Messages, have been resolved. This ensures a smoother and more visually consistent experience across the interface.

Performance Enhancements: Key features such as the Control Center and decibel level monitoring now respond more quickly, offering a more seamless interaction with your Apple Watch.

These updates aim to refine the Apple Watch experience, but the beta version is not without its limitations.

Known Issues and Potential Risks

As with any beta software, watchOS 26 Beta 2 comes with its share of challenges. Users should be aware of the following issues before proceeding with installation:

Frequent Crashes on Apple Watch Hermès Models: Owners of the Hermès edition have reported recurring crashes, which can severely impact the usability of their devices.

Control Center Glitch: A bug in the Control Center prevents users from exiting the cellular data options pane without using the digital crown. This can disrupt workflows and reduce efficiency.

Reduced Battery Life: Battery performance is slightly diminished compared to the current public release, which may be a concern for users who depend on extended usage throughout the day.

While the overall stability of this beta is acceptable for testing purposes, it falls short of the reliability expected from a finalized version. These issues highlight the importance of caution when deciding whether to install the update.

Should You Install It?

For most users, installing watchOS 26 Beta 2 is not advisable unless you have a secondary Apple Watch dedicated to testing. If you choose to proceed, it’s essential to prepare for potential disruptions and take the following considerations into account:

Wait for the Public Beta: A more stable public beta version is expected to be released in July. This version will likely address many of the current issues and provide a smoother experience.

Use a Secondary Device: Avoid installing the beta on your primary Apple Watch. Testing on a secondary device minimizes the impact of bugs and performance issues on your daily routine.

Provide Feedback to Apple: Use the Feedback app to report any issues or glitches you encounter. Your input is critical in helping Apple refine the software ahead of its public release.

By following these recommendations, you can minimize potential disruptions while contributing to the improvement of the operating system.

What’s Next?

Apple is expected to maintain its bi-weekly beta release schedule, with the next update anticipated around July 7. This iterative approach allows Apple to address existing issues and introduce further refinements before the final public release of watchOS 26, which is projected to launch in September. This timeline aligns with Apple’s annual software update cycle, giving developers and users ample time to test and provide feedback.

As the beta progresses, users can expect continued improvements in stability, performance, and functionality. These updates will pave the way for a more polished and reliable experience when the final version becomes available.

Final Thoughts

watchOS 26 Beta 2 offers valuable refinements, such as improved watch face organization and performance enhancements, but it also comes with notable drawbacks, particularly for Apple Watch Hermès users. If stability and reliability are your primary concerns, it’s advisable to wait for the public beta or the final release. For those who choose to test the beta, using a secondary device and providing feedback can help Apple deliver a more robust and dependable Apple Watch experience.

Source & Image Credit: zollotech



