watchOS 11.3 Beta 3 is Here! Hidden Features You NEED to See

Apple has released the latest iteration of its watchOS beta program, watchOS 11.3 Beta 3. This update, while not introducing groundbreaking features, focuses on refining existing functionalities, fixing bugs, and enhancing overall stability. For Apple Watch users who are part of the beta program, this release offers a series of subtle yet impactful improvements that are worth exploring. The video below from Half Man Half tech gives us more details on the new beta.

The watchOS 11.3 Beta 3 update, identified by build number 22S5550a, is a relatively compact update at approximately 312 MB (on devices like the Apple Watch Ultra 1). Despite its size, it delivers meaningful refinements that aim to provide a smoother and more reliable user experience. This update is part of Apple’s iterative beta cycle, which prioritizes incremental improvements to ensure that each release addresses user feedback and resolves known issues.

Addressing Persistent Issues and Enhancing Functionality

One of the major highlights of the watchOS 11.3 Beta 3 update is its focus on resolving persistent issues that have been affecting users. For example, if you have encountered delays when syncing screenshots between your Apple Watch and iPhone, this update specifically addresses that problem, ensuring a more seamless synchronization process.

Similarly, the modular dual watch face, which previously displayed a blank screen for some users, has been fixed in this update. Users can now enjoy the functionality of this watch face without encountering any visual glitches or blank screens.

The camera control feature, which allows users to remotely manage their iPhone’s camera using their Apple Watch, has also received improvements. Connectivity issues that occasionally disrupt its performance have been resolved, providing a more reliable and responsive experience when using this feature.

Additionally, the calculator app has been updated to address inconsistencies in performing incremental operations. Users can now rely on the calculator app for quick and accurate calculations without encountering any unexpected behavior.

Fitness Plus and Workout Enhancements

For fitness enthusiasts, the watchOS 11.3 Beta 3 update integrates smoothly with Fitness Plus, Apple’s subscription-based workout platform. While these enhancements are not exclusive to watchOS 11.3, they contribute to an improved overall fitness experience on the Apple Watch.

The update brings new workout programs to Fitness Plus, including strength training, pickleball, yoga, and meditation. These additions expand the range of activities users can engage in and track using their Apple Watch.

Furthermore, collaborations with third-party apps like Strava have been introduced, extending the Apple Watch’s fitness tracking capabilities. These integrations allow users to sync their workout data with popular fitness platforms, providing a more comprehensive and versatile tool for health and wellness monitoring.

Continued Reliability in Health Monitoring

While the watchOS 11.3 Beta 3 update does not introduce significant changes to the Apple Watch’s health monitoring features, such as ECG, heart rate tracking, or blood oxygen monitoring, these tools continue to perform reliably. The Apple Watch remains a leader in wearable health technology, offering precise and accurate measurements to help users monitor their critical health metrics.

Minor Limitations and Release Timeline

Despite the various improvements brought by the watchOS 11.3 Beta 3 update, some minor issues persist. Notifications for a fully charged battery remain inconsistent, which could be inconvenient for users who rely on timely alerts. Additionally, Apple has not provided detailed release notes for this update, leaving some changes undocumented. However, these limitations are relatively minor compared to the overall enhancements delivered by the update.

Summary

Looking ahead, Apple’s beta cycle provides insights into the potential release timeline for the final version of watchOS 11.3. A release candidate (RC) is expected to be available around January 20, 2025, with the official release likely to follow during the week of January 27, 2025. However, it’s important to note that these dates are subject to change if critical issues are identified during the testing phase.

Focuses on refining existing functionalities, fixing bugs, and enhancing stability

Addresses persistent issues, such as screenshot syncing delays and modular dual watch face glitches

Improves camera control feature and calculator app reliability

Integrates with Fitness Plus, offering new workout programs and third-party app collaborations

Maintains reliable performance of health monitoring features

The watchOS 11.3 Beta 3 update demonstrates Apple’s commitment to continuously refining and improving the Apple Watch experience. By addressing user feedback, resolving known issues, and enhancing functionality, this update ensures a more reliable and polished user experience for Apple Watch users. Whether you use your Apple Watch for fitness tracking, health monitoring, or everyday tasks, the improvements delivered in this update contribute to a more seamless and enjoyable experience.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



