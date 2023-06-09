watchOS 10, more than 60 new features revealed (Video)

Apple released watchOS 10 beta 1 earlier this week, they also released iOS 17 beta 1, macOS Sonoma beta 1, tvOS 17 beta 1 and iPadOS 17 beta 1 at the same time, we previously saw a couple of videos of the new watchOS beta in action and now we have another one.

The video below is from Brandon Butch and it gives us a look at more than 60 new features and changes that are coming to the Apple Watch with this new software update, this includes a range of design changes and more.

As we can see from the video, the new watchOS software brings a wide range of new features and updates to the Apple Watch, this will include some new features and updates for Fitness tracking, Apple is adding more features for cyclists and they will be able to track their FTP whilst working out and more.

There are also some major design changes coming to the UI on the Apple Watch with Apple’s new Smart Stack which gives us quick access to information and your favourite apps and more.

We are expecting Apple to release their watchOS 10 software update later this year along with the next generation Apple Watch, this should be sometime in September along with the new iPhone 15 and Apple’s iOS 17 software. As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new watchOS software update and the other software updates will be released, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



