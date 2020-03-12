Call of Duty Warzone passes 6 million players just 24 hours after launch

Activision has revealed that their new Call of Duty Warzone game which launched earlier this week has already passed 6 million players in just the first 24-hour since launch. Warzone is now chasing 10 million players which fortnight and games such as Apex Legends reached in approximately 72 hours from launch. Warzone supports up to 150 players in a single match.

Call of Duty Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale game released on March 10th, 2020 and is available to play on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Warzone features two game modes: battle royale and plunder. Battle royale is a genre popularised by games such as PUBG, Fortnite and similar while the “plunder” gameplay mode is related to the in-game currency mechanic and is unique to Warzone.

“In plunder teams have to search for stacks of cash scattered around the map to accumulate $1 million. Once found, the game goes into overtime, with all cash sums doubled, and the team who has gathered the most money when the clock runs out is declared the winner. “

“Character death in Warzone does not necessarily translate to player defeat like in other titles. Instead, Warzone offers a respawn mechanic which players can take advantage of in various ways. Players who are killed are transported to the “Gulag”, where they engage in one-on-one combat with another defeated player. The winner of this combat is respawned into the game.”

What a day! 24 hours in and over 6 million of you have dropped into #Warzone. Thank you – we’re just getting started.#FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/GpDKJw5QD4 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 11, 2020

Source : Twitter

