Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun FPS game launches

Gamers who are interested in learning more about the new Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun game should take note. The game launched today and is now available for purchase via Steam for PC. Additionally, there’s a 10% discount for early purchasers for a limited time. Are sure to enjoy this extended gameplay trailer providing a further glimpse at what you can expect from the action, gameplay, monsters and game mechanics. The Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun game features graphics inspired by 90’s retro shooters and offers “frenetic FPS gameplay“.

“Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is a single-player FPS that delivers a hardcore, neo-retro experience in an iconic 90s style, putting you in the ceramite armoured boots of the ultimate killing machine: a Space Marine. One week before it launches, take a nice, good, nostalgic look at the devastating, visceral and gory gameplay that is about to obliterate the daemons of Chaos.”

“The Extended Gameplay Trailer showcases Boltgun’s extremely fluid and modern gameplay, brought to life with glorious, fully-3D, sprite-based visuals. Load up your Boltgun, grab your chainsword and your Grav-Cannon to shoot, shred, slice, maim and obliterate dynamic waves of heretics in pulse-pounding combat through the wide variety of environments of the vibrant Forge World Graïa.”

“Carve through the hordes of Chaos when Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun releases on May 23 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Pre-orders are open for PC and all Sony and Microsoft platforms.

