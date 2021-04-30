Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground trailer released

The new and highly anticipated Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground will be launching on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on May 27th 2021, offering players “non-linear, replayable solo-campaign and epic multiplayer battles”.

“Get a first look at action-packed, turn-based combat in today’s Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Gameplay Overview trailer. Developed by Gasket Games and published by Focus Home Interactive, Storm Ground is based on Games Workshop’s iconic fantasy IP “Age of Sigmar” – a dark-fantasy universe where immortal knights ride heavenly stardrakes to eradicate Death across a multitude of realms.”

“Pick one of Storm Ground’s three factions – the stalwart Stormcast Eternals, the ghoulish Nighthaunt and the putrescent Maggotkin – and lead your highly-customisable force in this dynamic turn-based strategy game packed with fast-paced warfare. In campaign mode, upgrade your army by collecting new heroes, units, wargear, skills, weapons and more. New units will allow you to build your army your way, choosing who to field with every new battle and customizing every facet of their equipment to match your playstyle. “

“Each non-linear, procedurally-generated campaign will be a new experience whenever you begin it, meaning an endlessly replayable single-player offering. Multiplayer has you gaining a collection over time as you win more and more battles against other players online, changing your army as you earn more rewards. “

Source : Eurogamer : Warhammer Age of Sigmar

