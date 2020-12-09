Warhammer 40K Battle Sister launches on Oculus Quest

Warhammer 40K Battle Sister has today launched on the Oculus Quest VR platform offering both single and multiplayer modes, allowing you to join the unstoppable Sisters of Battle, legendary warriors of the future and embark on a “thrilling” story driven adventure set in the incredible Warhammer 40,000 universe. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more.

“Welcome to the grim darkness of the far future! Experience the war-torn universe of Warhammer 40,000 brought into jaw-dropping, visceral reality for the first time in VR.In this stunning first person shooter play as an unstoppable Battle Sister, wielding authentic, super-powerful weapons and abilities. Immerse yourself in a gripping, action-filled story spanning the galaxy and battle against the hideous forces of Chaos who threaten all humanity.”

Features of the Battle Sister: The First Warhammer 40,000 virtual reality game :

– Deep and compelling story

– Explore the Warhammer 40k universe like never before in VR.

– Play as a Sister of Battle

– Become Ophelia & bring order to the 41st Millenium.

– BLAST technology pushing Quest to the limits

– Streams & batches content allowing big worlds with lower memory usage and load times.

– Spectacular Acts of Faith

– Slow time, force push enemies or defend yourself with a protective barrier.

– 15 devastating weapons & wargear items

– Including some fan favourites: Meltas, Flamers, Chainswords & Bolters.

– Unlimited freedom to crush your enemies in VR

– A full free movement VR experience.

– The first Warhammer 40,000 game in VR

– Explore the rich 40k universe, lore & storytelling for the first time ever in VR.

Battle Sister is now available for the Oculus Quest VR headset and will be launching on other platforms during 2021.

Source : Road To VR : Oculus

