Total War Warhammer 2 DLC Warden and the Paunch trailers

New trailers have been released this week for the upcoming and highly anticipated Total War Warhammer 2 DLC The Warden & the Paunch. Total War Warhammer 2 offers players a strategy game of “titanic proportions”. Players choose from four unique, varied factions to wage war, mounting a campaign of conquest to save or destroy a vast and vivid fantasy world the new Warden & the Paunch DLC expands on this.

“Long has Eltharion the Warden of Tor Yvresse stood sentinel, ever-watchful for signs of Greenskin incursion. While he campaigned overseas against the Druchii of Naggarond in ages past, Tor Yvresse nearly fell as the green tsunami of Grom the Paunch’s legendary Waaagh! roared through Ulthuan. After defeating Grom and scattering his hordes, Eltharion swore that no Orc or Goblin filth would ever set foot in his lands again.

But Grom has other designs. His cavernous belly aches for a rematch, and his hunger for vengeance is matched only by his titanic appetite. As his gobbos tend to the bubbling cauldron, delighting him with each tasty new morsel, his plans begin to set. He’ll gather them all, the bosses and the boys, wind them up to a fever pitch, and lead them on a Waaagh! the likes of which the world has never seen. This time, Tor Yvresse will fall, and its snooty Warden will kneel before the mighty Paunch!”

